BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Up 2,433.3% in October

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 2,433.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter worth about $756,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 73,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the first quarter worth about $195,000. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LND traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. 42,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,090. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Livestock, and Others. The Real Estate segment presents results from operations with properties that occured in the subsidiaries of the company.

