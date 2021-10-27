Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 1,317.1% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

RIINF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. 9,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Braveheart Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.