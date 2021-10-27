Brett D. Heffes Sells 3,518 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $766,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $819.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.29. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $163.40 and a one year high of $226.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $7.95 dividend. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.07%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 5.8% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 134,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 17.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 11.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

