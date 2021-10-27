BridgeBio Pharma’s (BBIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

BBIO opened at $49.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.18.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after buying an additional 433,525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $3,314,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

