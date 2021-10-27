Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

BRE opened at C$17.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.96. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a one year low of C$13.16 and a one year high of C$18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.03 million and a P/E ratio of -13.81.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.95 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

