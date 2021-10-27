Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.320-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$210.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.42 million.Brightcove also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. Brightcove has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.03 million, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

