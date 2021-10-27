Brokerages Anticipate Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Angi reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 111.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,086,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,125,000 after buying an additional 3,742,285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Angi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,453,000 after purchasing an additional 94,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Angi by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,579 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Angi by 9.6% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Angi by 74.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after buying an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Angi has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

