Brokerages Anticipate DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.33 Million

Brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report sales of $529.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.20 million to $532.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $382.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,137 shares of company stock worth $11,114,460 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after buying an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in DocuSign by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after buying an additional 525,040 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.81. 39,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,837. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.60 and a 200 day moving average of $256.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.26 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.