Brokerages Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.36). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

Several analysts have commented on EQ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ:EQ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.79. 27,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.49. Equillium has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 19.99 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,724.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $53,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equillium by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Equillium by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Equillium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Equillium by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.