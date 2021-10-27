Brokerages Anticipate Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post $0.42 EPS

Analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.39. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,220. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 44.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 141,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after buying an additional 24,768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

