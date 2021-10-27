Brokerages Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.02). Landec posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

LNDC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.48. 113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Landec has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Landec by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter worth $1,627,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

