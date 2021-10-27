Brokerages Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.61. The company had a trading volume of 40,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,456. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

