Brokerages Expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Bancolombia reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 206.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bancolombia.
Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CIB stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.
