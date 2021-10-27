Brokerages Expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Bancolombia reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 206.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Grupo Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

