Brokerages Expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The company had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,198,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 186,565 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

