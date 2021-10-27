Brokerages Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Ciena posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $113,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,659. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ciena by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth $265,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ciena by 6.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ciena by 34.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

