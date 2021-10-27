Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will report sales of $63.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.60 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $48.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $218.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:FC opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.58 million, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

