Brokerages Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.43. Simmons First National posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 799.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 212,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 189,144 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 686.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 44,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 38,941 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 453,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,779. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

