Brokerages Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 122,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,640. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

