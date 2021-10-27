Brokerages Set Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) PT at $22.00

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Abcam stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. 27,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,693. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. Abcam has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Abcam by 4,182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,085 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 2nd quarter worth $11,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Abcam by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 387,868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Abcam by 1,276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 386,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Abcam by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,574,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,266,000 after purchasing an additional 297,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

