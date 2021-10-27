Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target at $12.99

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

FNB traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.54. 3,316,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,233. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

