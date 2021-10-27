Brokerages Set FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Target Price at $42.45

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.21. FIGS has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $101.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FIGS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $171,202,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $139,420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth $83,349,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

