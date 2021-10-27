Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target at $83.88

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,519. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,762 shares of company stock worth $3,490,346. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,332,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

