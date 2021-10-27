Brokerages Set Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) PT at $13.83

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

APTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

APTS opened at $12.26 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $642.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.