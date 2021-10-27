Brokers Offer Predictions for BCE Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for BCE in a research report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter.
BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.78 billion.
Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$63.26 on Monday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$52.52 and a 1 year high of C$67.08. The firm has a market cap of C$57.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.22%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.