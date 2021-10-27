Brokers Offer Predictions for BCE Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for BCE in a research report issued on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.78 billion.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.89.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$63.26 on Monday. BCE has a 1 year low of C$52.52 and a 1 year high of C$67.08. The firm has a market cap of C$57.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.22%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.