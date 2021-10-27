Brokers Set Expectations for Celanese Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Celanese in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $16.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.63.

Shares of CE opened at $171.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.74. Celanese has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $173.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,123,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

