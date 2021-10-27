Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.75

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.75 and last traded at C$16.66, with a volume of 7916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.55. The firm has a market cap of C$494.42 million and a P/E ratio of 3.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0417 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

