BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on LumiraDx in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. LumiraDx has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

