Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Deborah Borg Sells 769 Shares

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Deborah Borg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bunge alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of Bunge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,095,356.50.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of Bunge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00.

Bunge stock opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bunge by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Bunge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.