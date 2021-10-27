Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,728.57 ($35.65).

BNZL opened at GBX 2,609 ($34.09) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,562.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,468.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

