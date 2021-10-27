Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $11.39

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.07. Burford Capital shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 146 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,593,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,433,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after buying an additional 1,443,067 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,126,000. Finally, Velanne Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Burford Capital by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,359,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 550,269 shares during the last quarter.

About Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

