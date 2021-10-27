Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.61 Million

Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will report sales of $45.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.39 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $49.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $186.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.36 million to $189.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $201.39 million, with estimates ranging from $196.46 million to $206.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. 1,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,361. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $531.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

