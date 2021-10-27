Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Gap Up to $25.96

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $26.75. Business First Bancshares shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 622 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 432.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

