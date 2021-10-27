C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,017. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

