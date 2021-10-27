CACHE Gold Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $57.73 or 0.00097850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $146,422.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00050056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00209687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00099084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

