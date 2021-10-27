CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.29.

NYSE:CACI traded down $9.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.16. The stock had a trading volume of 150,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,157. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CACI International has a 12 month low of $198.46 and a 12 month high of $288.29.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $1,017,726. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

