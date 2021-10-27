Cactus (WHD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Cactus to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, analysts expect Cactus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cactus stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Cactus worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

