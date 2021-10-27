Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $172.93 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $105.93 and a 52 week high of $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

