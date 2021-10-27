Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,138. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 16.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 47.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

