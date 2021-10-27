Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,138. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
