Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Trading Down 0.6%

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$61.74 and last traded at C$62.00. Approximately 6,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 16,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.36.

CGY has been the subject of several research reports. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Calian Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$63.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$699.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$136.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

In other Calian Group news, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 1,100 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$71,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,206 shares in the company, valued at C$405,872.40. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.15, for a total value of C$130,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,756 shares in the company, valued at C$1,678,003.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,921 shares of company stock worth $710,375.

About Calian Group (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.