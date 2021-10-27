California Public Employees Retirement System Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,939 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPK opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

