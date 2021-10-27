California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 124,555 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,555 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSBC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,091,000 after buying an additional 103,047 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.09. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

