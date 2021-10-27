California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 23,814 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day moving average of $130.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $168.35.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $511.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $681,445.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,144 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.