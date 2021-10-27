California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 48,601 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,601 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOKF. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,587,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,560 in the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $101.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

