California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 73,936 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,936 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,600,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 68,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 48.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

SHEN opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.71. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

