California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

HWC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.