California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 75.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 167,178 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 485,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,587 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIN opened at $82.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.63. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIN. Truist dropped their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

