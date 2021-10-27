California State Teachers Retirement System Has $435.73 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 34,005 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Netflix worth $435,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $667.02. The stock had a trading volume of 37,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.35. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $676.49. The firm has a market cap of $295.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,977 shares of company stock worth $77,862,889 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

