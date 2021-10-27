California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 114,593 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 114,593 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Amgen worth $251,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Amgen by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after buying an additional 106,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,159,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,313,000 after acquiring an additional 189,782 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 255,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $1,429,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.97 and its 200-day moving average is $235.38. The company has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

