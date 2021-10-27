California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,684 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,684 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Broadcom worth $353,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 744,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,088,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $534.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $491.80 and a 200 day moving average of $476.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.93.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

