California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 57,333 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,621,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57,333 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $369,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

WMT stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.02. 75,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,083,054. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,202,416 shares of company stock worth $1,211,662,315. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

